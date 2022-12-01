DeVante Parker start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

When he gets his targets, wide receiver DeVante Parker is a real playmaker. The New England Patriots had big hopes for him when they traded for him. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the Buffalo Bills and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR DeVante Parker

On Thanksgiving, Parker had four receptions for 80 yards. He was a big reason for the Patriots' passing game success. That was one of his best games of the season. Through 10 games, Parker has 21 receptions for 420 yards and a touchdown. Those aren't the numbers you want from your No. 1 wide receiver, but if they can build off last game, those numbers will go up in a big way.

The Bills' defense has dealt with a number of injuries this season. That has had a bad effect on their passing defense to say the least. They’re allowing 221.6 passing yards per game which ranks 19th in the NFL. I expect the Patriots to have more passing success again this week. Look for Parker to see 5-6 targets and could even score his second touchdown of the season.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Parker should start.