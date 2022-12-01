Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

When healthy, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been the top target for the New England Patriots for the past few years. He’s having a decent season with everything their passing game has dealt with. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the Buffalo Bills and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

Through nine games, Meyers has 47 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns. His three touchdowns are the most in a single season of his four-year career. Last week, in Mac Jones' big passing game, Meyers had three receptions for 62 yards. I expect a similar game to that statistically this week.

The Bills passing defense is not as good as it’s been the past few seasons. Injuries are a big reason for that as their secondary is missing a number of pieces. In the last three games, they’re allowing 293.3 passing yards per game which ranks 31st in the NFL. With as good as their offense has been, they will need their passing defense to step up.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Meyers should sit.