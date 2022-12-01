Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Tight end Hunter Henry has been relatively quiet this season. However, everybody from the New England Patriots passing offense has had a quiet season for the most part. Henry’s numbers could start to heat up as the season comes to an end. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the Buffalo Bills and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TE Hunter Henry

Henry had a big game on Thanksgiving against the Minnesota Vikings. He caught three passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. He also had a questionable incompletion at the goal line which would've been his second touchdown of the game. On the season, Henry has 23 receptions for 323 yards and two touchdowns. He’s on pace for career lows in all those statistics.

The Bills have struggled against the pass recently and injuries have played a huge part in that. They rank good against tight ends as they’re allowing just 7.1 DraftKings fantasy points per game to tight ends which ranks fifth in the NFL. Although they have been good against tight ends, I expect Henry to have another good week against the Bills.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Henry should start.