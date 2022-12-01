Who will Spain play in Round of 16 knockout stage?

Spain didn’t have the best of performances in the 2022 World Cup group stage, but they did enough to secure advancement to the knockout round. Spain lost to Japan on Thursday but advanced after Germany was not able to score enough goals against Costa Rica to secure the tiebreaker. Spain advances as the second place team in Group E while Japan advances as the first place team.

Spain will now face Group F winner Morocco in the Round of 16. Morocco beat Canada and that coupled with Croatia’s scoreless draw with Belgium advanced Morocco as the top team. The Spain-Morocco match will take place on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET at Education City Stadium.

This is Spain’s tenth trip to the knockout stage of the World Cup. Four years ago, they lost in the Round of 16 and four years prior, they failed to advance out of the group stage. Morocco has one Round of 16 appearance to their credit, all the way back in 1986.

This will be the fourth match between these two squads in international competition. Spain won a pair of World Cup qualifying matches while the two teams played to a draw in the 2018 World Cup.