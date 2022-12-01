 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for Japan vs. Croatia matchup in Round of 16 2022 World Cup

We take an early look at the DraftKings Sportsbook betting lines for Japan vs. Croatia in Round of 16 2022 World Cup

By DKNation Staff
Croatia v Belgium: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Luka Modrić of Croatia celebrates at full time with Dejan Lovren of Croatia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Belgium at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

We’ve got another matchup set for the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup as Group E winners Japan will face Group F runners-up Croatia. This is a tough matchup for Japan as a group winner, as Croatia are the 2018 World Cup runners-up and have a veteran team. Here’s a look at the opening odds for that matchup courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Japan vs. Croatia moneyline odds (regular time)

Japan: +330
Draw: +225
Croatia: +100

Early pick: Croatia +100

Getting a veteran team who made a deep run last time in the World Cup at plus money is a no-brainer option here. Japan might have some trouble against this defense, which has given up just one goal in the competition.

Japan vs. Croatia odds to advance

Japan: +165
Croatia: -205

Early pick: Croatia -205

The odds go down significantly for Croatia if you’re taking them to advance if this goes to extra time and penalties. Getting them on the moneyline in regular time is the better bet here if you’re backing the 2018 runners-up.

