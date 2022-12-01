Opening odds for Japan vs. Croatia matchup in Round of 16 2022 World Cup

We’ve got another matchup set for the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup as Group E winners Japan will face Group F runners-up Croatia. This is a tough matchup for Japan as a group winner, as Croatia are the 2018 World Cup runners-up and have a veteran team. Here’s a look at the opening odds for that matchup courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Japan vs. Croatia moneyline odds (regular time)

Japan: +330

Draw: +225

Croatia: +100

Early pick: Croatia +100

Getting a veteran team who made a deep run last time in the World Cup at plus money is a no-brainer option here. Japan might have some trouble against this defense, which has given up just one goal in the competition.

Japan vs. Croatia odds to advance

Japan: +165

Croatia: -205

Early pick: Croatia -205

The odds go down significantly for Croatia if you’re taking them to advance if this goes to extra time and penalties. Getting them on the moneyline in regular time is the better bet here if you’re backing the 2018 runners-up.