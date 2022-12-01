Opening odds for Morocco vs. Spain matchup in Round of 16 2022 World Cup

Group F winners Morocco will get their next big test at the 2022 World Cup in the form of Spain. La Furia Roja finished second in Group E and will meet Morocco in the round of 16. Here’s a look at the opening odds for that contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Morocco vs. Spain moneyline odds (regular time)

Morocco: +600

Draw: +300

Spain: -190

Early pick: Draw +300

Morocco have plenty of talent with the likes of Achraf Hakimi, Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri in the lineup. They also carry the element of surprise, as Spain likely haven’t played Morocco much despite essentially sharing a border with them. A draw in regulation seems like the right bet here.

Morocco vs. Spain odds to advance

Morocco: +285

Spain: -370

Early pick: Spain -370

While anything can happen once you get to extra time and penalty kicks, Spain have more depth and will likely be able to power through if the contest gets to extra time as we’ve predicted. Unai Simon is the better goalkeeper as well in a penalty kick situation. Look for Spain to have a scare here but eventually advance.