Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Mavericks-Pistons Thursday

We go over the lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and pick out our favorite player prop bets you should consider for Mavericks-Pistons on Thursday.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Golden State v Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball against the Golden State Warriors in the first half at American Airlines Center on November 29, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.
With just one game on Thursday’s NBA slate featuring the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons, we’re going to look specifically at a few player props for this contest. Here’s a few props we like, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luka Doncic double-double vs. Pistons (-185)

The only concern here would be a potential blowout, as the Mavericks might give Doncic some extra rest in that situation. Given how Detroit has played lately, that seems a bit unlikely so backing the Mavericks star to get double digits in two of the three major statistical cateogries.

Isaiah Stewart over 7.5 rebounds vs. Mavericks (-115)

Stewart should be the primary big man for Detroit Thursday night, and Dallas won’t offer much resistance on the glass. Stewart is averaging 9.1 rebounds per game this season and just returned from injury with a solid effort against the Knicks. Back him to go over this mark against the Mavericks.

Dorian Finney-Smith over 1.5 3-pointers vs. Pistons (-135)

Finney-Smith hasn’t been shooting the ball well this season but he gets enough volume to go over this line. The combo forward has gone over this mark in three of his last four games, which sets him up well against the Pistons tonight.

