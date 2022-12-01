Live updates for who will advance from Group F based on current results of final matches

The World Cup has booked half the knockout bracket, and on Wednesday, we begin filling the second half. By the end of Wednesday, four more nations will have advanced to the Round of 16, starting with two teams in Group F.

Canada faces Morocco and Croatia faces Belgium with three of the four teams still alive in the race for knockout stage berths. Croatia and Morocco are tied atop the table while Belgium is a point behind in third. Canada lost their first two matches and have been eliminated from advancing.

The tiebreakers could come into play between these three after a wild Wednesday that saw Poland and Mexico come down to the wire in tiebreakers. Croatia has a +3 goal differential, Morocco is +2, and Belgium is -1. Belgium can advance with a draw against Croatia, but needs Morocco to lose to Canada. However, a win guarantees Belgium a spot in the knockout stage. Croatia and Morocco have more wiggle room for now, but that changes in a hurry if Belgium knocks off Croatia.

We’ll update the standings as scores happen and the clinching scenarios resolve themselves. The bolded teams are the teams who will advance to the round of 16.

23rd minute projected standings

Morocco has another goal and it’s looking like they’ll make it through. Croatia and Belgium remain tied as we head toward halftime.

Morocco, 2-1-0, 7 points, +4 GD, 4 GF, 0 GA Croatia, 1-2-0, 5 points, +3 GD, 4 GF, 1 GA Belgium, 1-1-1, 4 points, -1 GD, 1 GF, 2 GA Canada, 0-0-3, 0 points, -6 GD, 1 GF, 7 GA

4th minute projected standings

Morocco scored early against Canada, which will need to come back and score a ton of goals to get into the next round.

Morocco, 2-1-0, 7 points, +3 GD, 3 GF, 0 GA Croatia, 1-2-0, 5 points, +3 GD, 4 GF, 1 GA Belgium, 1-1-1, 4 points, -1 GD, 1 GF, 2 GA Canada, 0-0-3, 0 points, -6 GD, 1 GF, 7 GA

Pre-match standings