3 women referees set to make FIFA history at men’s World Cup Match

Thursday’s Group E match between Costa Rica and Germany be a historic one for FIFA, as it will feature the first all-women referee team in a World Cup match. Stéphanie Frappart, Neuza Back and Karen Diaz Medina will have the honor of officiating the contest, which should be a good one as both teams are vying for a spot in the round of 16.

FIFA announced the FIRST all-women referee team for a men's World Cup match



The trio will make history during the Costa Rica-Germany match on Thursday. #ThatsaW pic.twitter.com/ucIBRxVRn5 — ESPN (@espn) November 30, 2022

Frappart has been making history as a referee prior to this contest. She has done several French Ligue 1 matches and in 2020, became the first female referee to officiate a Champions League match. In 2021, she oversaw a World Cup qualifying match and now will be at the World Cup. Back and Diaz will be serving as assistants, while Frappart will be the lead official.

There will be plenty of skepticism surrounding this move given the criticism surrounding Qatar’s human rights record, but it is a historic event nonetheless.