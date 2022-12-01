Complete schedule for 2022 World Cup on Friday, December 2

The 2022 World Cup resumes on Friday, December 2. We have four matches on the docket with the action starting at 10 a.m. ET. Both Group H and Group G will wrap things up on Friday, so these matches will be extremely tense as each nation gives one final push to advance to the knockout stage.
Of the eight nations in action, Portugal and Brazil have secured a place in the next round. However, there are still two spots up for grabs, and each of the other six teams have a path to punch its ticket.
Here’s a look at the days schedule and odds for each match courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
2022 World Cup schedule: Friday, December 2
South Korea vs. Portugal
Start time: 10 a.m. ET
Odds: South Korea +330, Draw +310, Portugal -130
Ghana vs. Uruguay
Start time: 10 a.m. ET
Odds: Ghana +390, Draw +295, Uruguay -140
Serbia vs. Switzerland
Start time: 2 p.m. ET
Odds: Serbia +160, Draw +240, Switzerland +180
Cameroon vs. Brazil
Start time: 2 p.m. ET
Odds: Cameroon +700, Draw +400, Brazil -260