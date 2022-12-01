Complete schedule for 2022 World Cup on Friday, December 2

The 2022 World Cup resumes on Friday, December 2. We have four matches on the docket with the action starting at 10 a.m. ET. Both Group H and Group G will wrap things up on Friday, so these matches will be extremely tense as each nation gives one final push to advance to the knockout stage.

Of the eight nations in action, Portugal and Brazil have secured a place in the next round. However, there are still two spots up for grabs, and each of the other six teams have a path to punch its ticket.

Here’s a look at the days schedule and odds for each match courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 World Cup schedule: Friday, December 2

South Korea vs. Portugal

Start time: 10 a.m. ET

Odds: South Korea +330, Draw +310, Portugal -130

Ghana vs. Uruguay

Start time: 10 a.m. ET

Odds: Ghana +390, Draw +295, Uruguay -140

Serbia vs. Switzerland

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

Odds: Serbia +160, Draw +240, Switzerland +180

Cameroon vs. Brazil

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

Odds: Cameroon +700, Draw +400, Brazil -260