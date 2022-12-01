Best World Cup player prop bets to consider for Friday, December 2

Groups H and G will complete their final matches on Friday. Portugal and Brazil have already punched tickets to the next round in those respective groups. However, all remaining six nations will compete to claim the final two spots. This should create unparalleled drama with ups-and-downs throughout these matches.

Ahead of Friday’s action, let’s take a look at some of our favorite player prop bets with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jordan Ayew to score or assist vs. Uruguay (+330)

There’s so much on the line in this Ghana vs. Uruguay match. Both nations are trying to advance to the knockout stage, and Ghana has revenge on their mind following a controversial loss to Uruguay in the 2010 World Cup. Taking Ayew to notch a goal or assist makes for promising value. Ayew looked comfortable creating in space last match against South Korea, ending up with an assist in the stat sheet. He’ll look to replicate that performance to give Ghana a chance in this likely heated match with Uruguay.

Aleksandar Mitrovic anytime goalscorer vs. Switzerland (+150)

Switzerland has played tough defense in two World Cup matches. However, Mitrovic is an elite goalscorer with a history of finding the back of the net. The Serbian striker notched a goal in his last match against Cameroon, giving him five goals in the last seven starts for his national team. Let’s bet on another goal while getting juicy +150 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Breel-Donald Embolo anytime goalscorer vs. Serbia (+240)

Serbia’s defense has been somewhat generous in the 2022 World Cup, allowing five goals across two matches. There’s a chance the Swiss striker Embolo takes full advantage on Friday. Embolo scored a goal in his last two UEFA Nations League matches for Switzerland, and he has netted the only score for his nation in the World Cup. The +240 odds are great given the track record for Embolo.