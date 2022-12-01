Best lineup strategy for Mavericks vs. Pistons NBA Showdown on Thursday

With only one game on the NBA slate Thursday featuring the Dallas Mavericks and the Detroit Pistons, here’s a look at what we believe to be the best lineup strategy in your DFS Showdown contests.

The Mavericks are 8-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total sits at 221.5. The oddsmakers are predicting a low-scoring contest overall in which Dallas pulls away from Detroit. Is that how things will play out? Here’s our captain’s picks, flex plays and fades for tonight’s game along with a prediction for the result.

Captain’s Picks

Luka Doncic ($21,600) - Was there going to be any other option here? Even at this price point, Doncic is worth every dollar. He’s going to rack up big numbers in all three major statistical categories and will get add value with double-double and triple-double potential. You’ll feel the urge to differentiate with the majority of users taking Doncic, but no one else can quite compare to his production.

Saddiq Bey ($10,500) - Bey appears to be back to 100% after dealing with an ankle injury and should be the featured option for the Pistons. He’s averaging 24.7 DKFP per game and has some upside with his scoring potential.

FLEX Plays

Bojan Bogdanovic ($7,800) - Bogdanovic has been a pleasant surprise for Detroit, scoring at a highly efficient clip and fitting into the offense nicely. He’s averaging 29.5 DKFP and is an absolute bargain at this price.

Isaiah Stewart ($6,800) - Stewart misses some games with a toe issue but returned to the floor in a big way with 30.3 DKFP against the Knicks. He should have even better production against a weak Mavericks frontcourt, especially as he continues to get back into playing shape.

Dorian Finney-Smith ($4,800) - Finney-Smith has been on fire lately, topping 20.0 DKFP in four straight games and getting around 30 DKFP in two of those contests. With Christian Wood potentially out due to an illness, Finney-Smith should see more minutes in Dallas’ perimeter rotation. The shooting upside is there even if the percentages so far haven’t been stellar.

Fades

Maxi Kleber ($3,600) - The price point makes Kleber a potentially enticing target but you’re banking entirely on production from behind the arc. The big man rebounds at a low rate and doesn’t do much in terms of creation. If he’s not hitting shots, he’s not putting up fantasy points.

Marvin Bagley III ($7,200) - Bagley is actually getting good run with Detroit but Stewart’s return will push him into more of a rotational role. The big man had a nice stretch with Stewart out so there’s reason to believe he’ll keep some playing time. At this price point though, it’s hard to back him in DFS lineups.

Reggie Bullock ($2,800) - Bullock is in the same realm as Kleber but there’s a reason this price point is so low for the sharpshooter. He’s shooting 27.1% from deep this season and while there’s always the chance he breaks out, the minutes simply haven’t been there for him to get going. Fade Bullock, even if the price point is tempting.

The Outcome

The Pistons should show plenty of fight early in this game but the Mavericks are coming off a nice win over the Warriors and will use that momentum to eventually pull away from Detroit. It’ll be another big game for Doncic, who will look to make up some ground in the MVP race after getting stifled by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks over the weekend. Back the Mavericks to get the win here.

Final score: Mavericks 115, Pistons 106