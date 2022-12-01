Pick on the total for Creighton-Texas on December 1

The Texas Longhorns enter their Big East-Big 12 battle with Creighton as the number three team in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis and will look to put the clamps on the Blue Jays in Austin on Thursday.

Creighton Blue Jays vs. Texas Longhorns (-6.5, 141)

A lot of Texas’ defensive success has come through turnovers, ranking fourth among Division I teams by generating a turnover on 28.2% of defensive possessions.

Creighton enters shooting an improved 38.2% from 3-point range after knocking down just 30.8% of their outside shots a season ago, and that mark will be put to the test by the Longhorns.

Texas is allowing opponents to shoot just 25.9% from 3-point range, which ranks 18th in the country while Texas is just 279th with their 3-point shooting on offense at 30.1%.

Since Chris Beard took over at Texas, the Longhorns have been a bottom 50 team among Division I teams in total possessions per game and a defense that is allowing 52.8 points per game this season will continue to stifle.

The Play: Creighton vs Texas Under 141

