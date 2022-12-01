 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of underclassmen who declared for 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft process begins, and the deadline for underclassmen to declare is today. We break down who is in this year’s early entry class

By Collin Sherwin
Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and Penn State Nittany Lions safety Ji’Ayir Brown celebrate in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 college football season is coming to a close, and with it the NFL Draft is one step closer in 2023. And while the rules were changed the last two seasons due to COVID-19, the previous dates and deadlines that have been used apply once again to this incoming class. All underclassmen must declare for the 2023 Draft by applying for Special Eligibility by January 16, 2023.

The NFL will then announce a full list of underclassmen that have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and meet the criteria on January 20, 2023. An individual has to be three years removed from high school before they can declare for the draft, so underclassmen can include players who have completed their junior or redshirt sophomore season.

Players that have completed their undergraduate degree but have collegiate eligibility remaining are also allowed to be drafted, but they submit their name to the league office and renounce the balance of their NCAA eligibility. Any player that has had their collegiate eligibility expire can also be selected.

Below is the full list of players that have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft as underclassmen:

2023 NFL Draft Early Entry List

Name Position School Class
Ronnie Hickman S Ohio State R-Jr.
Kyu Blu Kelly CB Stanford Sr.
Trey Palmer WR LSU R-Jr.
Tavion Thomas RB Utah R-Jr.
Bryce Ford-Wheaton WR West Virginia R-Jr.
Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma Jr.
Joey Porter Jr. LB Penn State R-Jr.

