Justin Jefferson, others, win Player of the Month awards for November

December is here, but before we’re done with November, let’s take a look at the November NFL Players of the Month and Rookies of the Month.

AFC

Off: QB Patrick Mahomes, KC

Def: S Derwin James, LAC

ST: K Tyler Bass, BUF

NFC

Off: WR Justin Jefferson, MIN

Def: DL Nick Bosa, SF

ST: K Joey Slye, WAS

NFL Rookies of the month

Off: WR Christian Watson, GB

Def: DL Aidan Hutchinson, DET

It was an eventful month for two wide receivers in the NFC North, as Justin Jefferson and Christian Watson both went off for some huge games. But none better than Jefferson, who strung together great numbers to go along with key game-winning plays.

If you were going to name one player, THE player of the month, it would have to be Jefferson. Despite having his worst game of the year against the Cowboys in this November stretch, he still had 29 receptions for 480 yards and three touchdowns.

Watson, didn’t have quite the yardage, but the rookie scored touchdowns in heaps. He also only had three games in the month that you’d say he was fully healthy and integrated into the offense. In those three games he caught 12 passes for 265 yards and a whopping six touchdowns!