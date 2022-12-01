Josh Sargent also day-to-day for USA in World Cup

USA forward Josh Sargent is considered day-to-day with an ankle injury. Sargent was injured during the United State’s 1-0 win over Iran in the final match of Group B to advance to the Round of 16. The U.S. will face Netherlands in the knockout stage at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday morning. F Christian Pulisic is also day-to-day with a pelvic injury after scoring the game-winning goal vs. Iran. He was forced to leave the match after halftime.

The Netherlands have been bet down to +100 on the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook. USA is +330 to beat Netherlands outright and a draw is +230 in full time. Considering the USA could be missing two of their top forwards, things aren’t looking great. The Dutch went 2-1-0 in Group A play, defeating Senegal and Qatar and drawing with Ecuador.

The U.S. were able to advance to their first Round of 16 since 2014 by drawing with England and Wales before defeating Iran. Timothy Weah scored the lone goal in the draw with Wales for the U.S.