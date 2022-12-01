Croatia lose penalty chance after VAR rules a player offside [VIDEO]

It looked like Croatia had a potential penalty opportunity in Group F against Belgium with Luka Modric stepping up to the spot to take the kick. A win over Belgium would send Croatia into the knockout round, while a draw would also be enough to see the 2018 runners-up through. However, the referee decided to look further into the play with VAR and the system found a player to be offside.

No penalty is given to Croatia after a VAR check rules offside pic.twitter.com/4bhRUqR5LH — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 1, 2022

If you are having trouble finding the player offside, here’s the detailed look at the call.

The VAR view of the offside call ruled against Croatia ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/84KOA9CmxO — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 1, 2022

There’s a lot of criticism surrounding VAR, largely due to the retroactive process of the whole thing. Modric had stepped up to the penalty spot and Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was ready to potentially keep another spot kick out. However, the referee stopped play entirely to decide whether the previous development needed a further look. Getting the call right is important and this ultimately was the right call, but the delay and subsequent theatrics of the VAR system lead to frustration and a stoppage of play for longer than necessary.