Croatia lose penalty chance after VAR rules a player offside [VIDEO]

The video replay system strikes again at the World Cup.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Croatia v Belgium: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Croatia players argue the offside ruling on a possible penalty with referee Anthony Taylor during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Belgium at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
It looked like Croatia had a potential penalty opportunity in Group F against Belgium with Luka Modric stepping up to the spot to take the kick. A win over Belgium would send Croatia into the knockout round, while a draw would also be enough to see the 2018 runners-up through. However, the referee decided to look further into the play with VAR and the system found a player to be offside.

If you are having trouble finding the player offside, here’s the detailed look at the call.

There’s a lot of criticism surrounding VAR, largely due to the retroactive process of the whole thing. Modric had stepped up to the penalty spot and Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was ready to potentially keep another spot kick out. However, the referee stopped play entirely to decide whether the previous development needed a further look. Getting the call right is important and this ultimately was the right call, but the delay and subsequent theatrics of the VAR system lead to frustration and a stoppage of play for longer than necessary.

