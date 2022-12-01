Romelu Lukaku botches easy chance for Belgium late vs. Croatia [VIDEO]

It’s been a forgettable 2022 World Cup for Belgium and more specifically for striker Romelu Lukaku. After missing the first match due to an injury, he came on as a substitute in Belgium’s remaining two contests and might have cost his team a chance at the knockout stage in the final match against Croatia.

Lukaku had several chances to find the winning goal for his side, but none were easier than this one. For a striker of his caliber, a chance like this is a gift.

HOW WAS THIS NOT A GOAL FOR BELGIUM?!



Lukaku with another massive miss pic.twitter.com/t07SuTTqTz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 1, 2022

Unfortunately for Lukaku and Belgium, that wasn’t the only chance he missed. That was simply the easiest one.

Another chance for Belgium!



Will they find the back of the net before the final whistle? pic.twitter.com/tP85kcoBrq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 1, 2022

What a chance for Lukaku pic.twitter.com/uxD6XogOvF — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 1, 2022

When you are a world class striker worth hundreds of millions of Euros on the open market, these are not the goals you miss. In the context of the World Cup, these misses are going to haunt Lukaku and Belgium forever. The country’s “Golden Generation” might not win a single trophy, and this match will be one fans remember for all the wrong reasons.