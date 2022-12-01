 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Romelu Lukaku botches easy chance for Belgium late vs. Croatia [VIDEO]

The striker is going to want this one back.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Croatia v Belgium: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Romelu Lukaku of Belgium reaction after missing a chance during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Poland and Argentina at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 1, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

It’s been a forgettable 2022 World Cup for Belgium and more specifically for striker Romelu Lukaku. After missing the first match due to an injury, he came on as a substitute in Belgium’s remaining two contests and might have cost his team a chance at the knockout stage in the final match against Croatia.

Lukaku had several chances to find the winning goal for his side, but none were easier than this one. For a striker of his caliber, a chance like this is a gift.

Unfortunately for Lukaku and Belgium, that wasn’t the only chance he missed. That was simply the easiest one.

When you are a world class striker worth hundreds of millions of Euros on the open market, these are not the goals you miss. In the context of the World Cup, these misses are going to haunt Lukaku and Belgium forever. The country’s “Golden Generation” might not win a single trophy, and this match will be one fans remember for all the wrong reasons.

