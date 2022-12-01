Jakobi Meyers injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

Game-day update: Meyers will play tonight according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This isn’t a big surprise, but Meyers’ shoulder might not be 100%.

The New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers played through a shoulder injury last week and is now considered questionable to play on Thursday night against the Bills. Meyers was able to get in limited practices this week, so should be leaning toward playing. His shoulder likely isn’t 100% and an in-game aggravation to the injury isn’t out of the question.

Meyers has played well this season, but overall the Patriots offense isn’t built for big receiving numbers. Meyers has three touchdown receptions this season, but usually needs one to boost him up into strong fantasy play status.

Fantasy football implications

Meyers has been a WR2/3 this season and as long as he suits up we can consider him a WR3/flex play as the No. 1 receiver on the team. If he can’t go, Nelson Agholor and DeVante Parker should see more concentrated targets and would have deep league appeal.