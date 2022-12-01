Report: New Mexico State granted bowl eligibility through waiver

The New Mexico State Aggies will be going bowling after all.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network reported on Thursday that New Mexico State’s waiver to play a bowl game was officially granted by the NCAA, allowing for the Aggies to make just their fifth bowl game in program history this month.

The team finished the season with a 5-6 record in the regular season and NCAA rules require six wins to be deemed bowl eligible. However, their October matchup against San Jose State was postponed due to the death of Spartans running back Camdan McWright, giving them a justifiable reason to appeal to the NCAA.

After a 1-5 start, the FBS independent managed to win four of its last five games to put itself in a position to participate in the postseason. Last Saturday, the Aggies drilled Liberty for a 49-14 victory in what turned out to be Hugh Freeze’s final game with the Flames program.

NMSU will officially close the regular season this Saturday in a game against Valparaiso that was put on the schedule this week. With Val-P being an FCS school, this game wouldn’t have counted towards their bowl eligibility case. However, it was done to give the seniors a proper Senior Night.