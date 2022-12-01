Serge Gnabry’s header puts Germany in front vs. Costa Rica [VIDEO]

Germany have a big task ahead of them Thursday against Costa Rica, needing a win and some help from Spain to advance to the knockout round. In the event Spain draw, Germany will need to rack up the goals to make up goal differential in a tiebreaker. Serge Gnabry is doing his part for Germany with an early header on frame against Costa Rica.

THERE'S THE OPENING GOAL FOR GERMANY



Gnabry wastes no time to put Germany on top early

Germany will look to keep scoring, although at the moment they’d be in because Spain have found the back of the net seconds after they did. The Germans were a trendy pick to win the group ahead of the World Cup, which they can no longer do. However, they’d like to avoid back-to-back group stage exits at the World Cup. In 2018, Germany failed to get to the round of 16 for the first time since there was a second group stage in 1978.