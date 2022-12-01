Alvaro Morata puts Spain up early vs. Japan in final group stage match [VIDEO]

Alvaro Morata scored his third goal in three games to put Spain up 1-0 early in their final group stage match vs. Japan on Thursday afternoon.

MORATA PUTS SPAIN ON TOP



That makes 3 goals in 3 games for Morata pic.twitter.com/J4m43tlzPn — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 1, 2022

Morata’s hot start in the competition is great news for Spain, who have struggled at times to put the ball in the back of the net in the final third. This is also big news for Germany, who hold a 1-0 lead over Costa Rica and need Spain to defeat Japan to secure qualification to the knockout stage. If Spain draw, Germany will need to keep racking up goals in order to make up goal differential against Japan.

A win for Spain would secure the top spot in the group and a date with 2018 runners-up Croatia in the round of 16. That would be a tough matchup for the Spanish, although Morata’s form will give them confidence going forward in this tournament.