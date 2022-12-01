Michigan RB Blake Corum to have knee surgery, out for the remainder of 2022 season

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines head into this weekend’s Big Ten Championship game with an undefeated 12-0 record. The Wolverines have dominated this season, and it has largely been due to Heisman-hopeful, running back Blake Corum. He has had a breakout season with 247 carries for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground. It was announced on Tuesday that the knee injury that caused him to miss last week’s game is more serious than expected, will require surgery and will cause him to miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

Sources: #Michigan star RB Blake Corum is expected to have knee surgery and is out for the season. The Heisman candidate should make a full recovery. He tried to play last week vs. Ohio State but his knee made it impossible. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2022

Corum is a junior, and this is his third season at Michigan. He is eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft but has yet to announce his intentions. Corum is expected to make a full recovery from his knee surgery, but it remains to be seen if he will be fully healthy in time for the NFL Combine in late February.

Michigan will take on the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, December 3. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is set for 8 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox. If Michigan wins, they are expected to be a top-two seed for the College Football Playoffs, depending on what happens to current No. 1 Georgia as they take on No. 14 LSU on Saturday.

The Wolverines are still 17-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have -800 moneyline odds as the favorite, while Purdue sits as the +575 underdogs. The point total is set at 52.