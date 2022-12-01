Can Blake Corum still win Heisman Trophy after season-ending injury?

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport broke the news on Thursday that Michigan running back Blake Corum will have knee surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

The newly christened Big Ten Running Back of the Year suffered the knee injury against Illinois two weeks ago and only managed to register two carries in last week’s 45-23 thumping of rival Ohio State. This will sideline the star tailback for Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game matchup against Purdue and a potential College Football Playoff run.

This also means that Corum’s Heisman Trophy hopes are effectively over. He was taken off the DraftKings Sportsbook odds board entirely following last week’s win over the Buckeyes but could’ve theoretically jumped back into the mix with a strong performance against the Boilermakers this weekend. With that out of the cards and the Heisman ceremony taking place in just nine days, he will not be hoisting the award in New York City.

Corum was declared a finalist for the Doak Walker Award and could still take home the honors for the nation’s best running back.