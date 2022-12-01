 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Japan gets equalizer vs. Spain to keep knockout hopes alive [VIDEO]

Japan need at least a draw to have a chance at the knockout stage.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Japan v Spain: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Ritsu Doan of Japan celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Japan and Spain at Khalifa International Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Japan were in danger of missing out on the knockout round at the 2022 World Cup going down 1-0 to Spain early off Alvaro Morata’s goal. The Asian side got back in the match early in the second half with Ritsu Doan providing the heroics.

At this moment, Japan would be able to qualify for the knockout round as it has the head-to-head tiebreaker over Germany. If Germany were to get another goal against Costa Rica or Japan were to give up a goal to Spain, the equation would once again tilt in favor of the European side.

We’ll see how aggressively Japan play this going forward, as they’re likely through with a draw unless Germany start knocking in goals left and right. A loss ends Japan’s hopes at the knockout round, while a draw would keep them in the hunt. Spain, on the other hand, get in with a draw.

