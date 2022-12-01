Japan gets equalizer vs. Spain to keep knockout hopes alive [VIDEO]

Japan were in danger of missing out on the knockout round at the 2022 World Cup going down 1-0 to Spain early off Alvaro Morata’s goal. The Asian side got back in the match early in the second half with Ritsu Doan providing the heroics.
At this moment, Japan would be able to qualify for the knockout round as it has the head-to-head tiebreaker over Germany. If Germany were to get another goal against Costa Rica or Japan were to give up a goal to Spain, the equation would once again tilt in favor of the European side.
We’ll see how aggressively Japan play this going forward, as they’re likely through with a draw unless Germany start knocking in goals left and right. A loss ends Japan’s hopes at the knockout round, while a draw would keep them in the hunt. Spain, on the other hand, get in with a draw.