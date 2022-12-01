Japan add second goal to take lead vs. Spain after VAR confirmation [VIDEO]

Japan have come out firing in the second half of their Group E match against Spain, quickly adding an equalizer to keep their knockout hopes alive. Those hopes only grow stronger with Ao Tanaka putting another one in the back of the net for Japan, with VAR confirming a good goal. Japan would go to the top of Group E if these results hold.

Here’s another look at this goal, which gives Japan the top spot in the group at the moment.

It’s an amazing turnaround for the Asian side in a six minute span. They went from being eliminated with a loss to going to the top of the group with a win. Group E was considered a possible “Group of Death” heading into the competition, although most of the focus was on the two European powerhouse teams. Japan are proving they can hang with the big boys in international competitions and look poised to make the last 16.