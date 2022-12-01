Costa Rica break through, level score vs. Germany [VIDEO]

Many analysts were looking at Germany to rack up the goals against Costa Rica in an effort to create an advantage in a tiebreaker scenario but few were backing the Central American nation to put up any fight. Costa Rica are proving their opening result against Spain was more of a fluke after getting a key equalizer against Germany.

COSTA RICA TIES IT



As it stands, IF Costa Rica earns a win over Germany, both Spain and Germany would be eliminated pic.twitter.com/rTevEdfhqm — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 1, 2022

Manuel Neuer was holding his own in this match but when your entire back line is failing to recover you’re bound to give up a goal. Yeltsin Tejeda was able to find enough space to put the deflection of Neuer’s first save home and give Costa Rica a chance at a win. If Costa Rica were to find another goal and Japan maintain their lead over Spain, both Germany and Spain would be eliminated from the knockout round. As things stand right now, Japan and Spain would get in as Spain hold a massive goal differential edge over Costa Rica.