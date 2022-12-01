 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Costa Rica break through, level score vs. Germany [VIDEO]

Costa Rica are back in the knockout mix.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Costa Rica v Germany: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Yeltsin Tejeda of Costa Rica controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Costa Rica and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.
Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Many analysts were looking at Germany to rack up the goals against Costa Rica in an effort to create an advantage in a tiebreaker scenario but few were backing the Central American nation to put up any fight. Costa Rica are proving their opening result against Spain was more of a fluke after getting a key equalizer against Germany.

Manuel Neuer was holding his own in this match but when your entire back line is failing to recover you’re bound to give up a goal. Yeltsin Tejeda was able to find enough space to put the deflection of Neuer’s first save home and give Costa Rica a chance at a win. If Costa Rica were to find another goal and Japan maintain their lead over Spain, both Germany and Spain would be eliminated from the knockout round. As things stand right now, Japan and Spain would get in as Spain hold a massive goal differential edge over Costa Rica.

More From DraftKings Nation