Costa Rica get freaky goal to take lead vs. Germany, Kai Havertz adds equalizer moments later [VIDEO]

Group E is in total chaos.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Costa Rica v Germany -World Cup
Yeltsin Tejeda of Costa Rica celebrates 1-1 with Bryan Oviedo of Costa Rica, Joel Campbell of Costa Rica during the World Cup match between Costa Rica v Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium on December 1, 2022 in Al Khor Qatar.
Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Group E at the 2022 World Cup was titled the “Group of Death” with Spain and Germany headlining the group, but it might be Japan and Costa Rica going through to the knockout round. Costa Rica have found the back of the net for a second goal after taking a series of bounces in the box again. Juan Pablo Vargas was able to get this one home somehow, giving Costa Rica the 2-1 lead.

Moments later, that winning feeling for Costa Rica went away as Germany found the equalizer courtesy of Kai Havertz. Germany need a win to get into the knockout stage with some help from Spain, but that goal from Havertz helps Spain survive after they’ve gone down 2-1 to Japan.

It’s crazy to see every team outside of Germany being able to control its own destiny, but other teams still need Germany to deliver a positive result. Spain in particular are hoping Germany hold on after they gave up two goals to Japan in a span of six minutes. We’ll see how this all plays out soon enough.

