Jakobi Meyers has one reception in first half of Week 13 vs. Bills

Third quarter Update: Not much has happened for the Patriots' offense since halftime. Meyers added another reception, but it was only for five more yards. New England heads to the fourth quarter trailing, so will need to air the ball out to have a chance of coming back in this game.

Week 13 is officially underway. The New England Patriots are hosting the Buffalo Bills in a windy AFC East divisional matchup. The Patriots' offense got off to an interesting start, with defender Marcus Jones scoring the first touchdown on his first offensive snap. The New England offense has punted often in the first half and can’t sustain drives. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been relatively non-existent. In the first half, he has just one reception on two targets for nine yards.

Meyers had been dealing with an injury and was questionable for the game. He has consistently been the highest-targeted wide receiver for the Patriots. Meyers is a reliable receiver but isn’t the type of player that will put up a ton of yards or scores. He has a role in this offense and plays it well. Unfortunately, due to his injury, he hasn’t been getting a ton of snaps to start the game. Look for him to hopefully get more involved in the second half.