Dallas Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2022 Dallas Marathon will take place on Sunday, December 11. The race will begin bright and early and will weave through Dallas, beginning and ending at City Hall. Results for this marathon can be used to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

Start time

The race will begin at 8:30 a.m. CT. For reference, that is 9:30 a.m. ET if you are traveling for the race from out of state.

How to watch

The only way to catch the action of the 2022 Dallas Marathon will be in person along the course.

Course map

The marathon will start at the intersection of Marilla St. and Akard Street heading west. The course weaves through Dallas and highlights much of the city, including a loop of White Rock Lake. Runners will wrap up their race back on Akard Street right outside Dallas City Hall. Competitors will experience a relatively flat course with only about 175 ft. change in elevation throughout.

Race organizers have both a geographical map and a turn-by-turn map that you can refer to.

Weather

Race organizers are looking smart for having the race on Sunday. After a 92% chance of rain on Saturay, that drops to only 18% on Sunday for the marathon. At AccuWeather, Sunday’s weather description reads “times of sun and clouds.” There is a high of 60 with a low of 54. The wind will be blowing at 7 mph with gusts up to 12 mph.

Prize money

There will be awards given to the top three male and female participants in a number of categories, but there doesn’t seem to be any prize money.

Who won the last race?

In 2021, the fastest finisher was Joseph Hale, who finished in 2:23:42. He was followed by Joseph Darda (2:29:15) and Jordan English (2:36:45).

The fastest women’s participant last year was Solyenetzitl SE Castro Aguilar, who finished in 2:52:21. Lindsey Bradley came in second in 2:52:41, and Kelsie Warren finished third with a time of 2:54:21.