Honolulu Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2022 Honolulu Marathon will take place on Sunday, December 11. This is one of the world’s biggest marathons and is considered the fourth biggest in the United States, behind Boston, New York and Chicago. This marathon is unique in that there isn’t a limit on who can enter (other than being over seven years old), and there isn’t a hard time limit.

Start time

The 2022 Honolulu Marathon will get started at 5 a.m. HST, which is 10 a.m. ET. The start line closes promptly at 5:30 a.m. HST so if you are wanting to complete in the marathon, you have to cross the starting line by that time.

How to watch

The only way to catch the action of the 2020 Honolulu Marathon is in person.

Course map

The course will weave through downtown Honolulu, passing Iolani Palace and the Christmas lights there. It will head out and back to Hawaii Kai, and it will eventually finish at Kapiolani Park.

While not in a PDF, you can find the course map on the marathon’s website.

Weather

At AccuWeather, the weather description reads “windy with clouds and sun.” The high is 82, with a low of 72. There is a 25% chance of rain. The wind could be a factor, as it is expected to sit at 18 mph, and gust up to 38 mph.

Prize money

There is prize money available for the Honolulu Marathon. The men’s and women’s first place finisher in the elite division will receive $25,000 with second play taking home $10,000 and third earning $5,000.

Who won the last race?

Emmanuel Saina had the fastest time for a male competitor in 2021 and finished in 2:14:30. The marathon wasn’t held in 2020. Titus Ekiru won the Honolulu Marathon in both 2018 (2:09:01) and 2019 (2:07:59).

The fastest women’s runner last year was Lanni Marchant in 2:41:24. Margarent Muriuki won in 20019 in 2:31:09 and Vivian Jerono Kiplagat was the fastest in 2018 with a final time of 2:36:22.