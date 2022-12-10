Report: Kodai Senga signs with Mets in free agency

Kodai Senga has signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the New York Mets, per Jeff Passan. Senga opted out of his last contract in the Nippon Professional Baseball organization in Japan so he didn’t have to go through the typical posting period for an international player. This also means that the Mets don’t have to pay his posting fee on top of this contract.

Senga is about to heads into his age-30 season. He is coming off an 11-6 season with a 1.89 ERA in 23 games pitched for the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks. Senga struck out 159 in 148 innings of work with only 50 walks.

Senga had been in the NPB for 11 seasons. He tallied an 87-44 record with a 2.59 ERA with 1,252 strikeouts. He is a three-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove winner and was on the gold medal winning Japanese baseball team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Senga also was the recipient of the Japanese Triple Crown for pitching in 2020. He led the NPB in wins, ERA and strikeouts that season. Senga will be competing for a rotational spot on his new team.and expectations are slightly tempered while he adjusts to the game here.