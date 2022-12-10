 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 282 odds: Betting odds for Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalev

UFC 282 comes to you live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 10. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By DKNation Staff
MMA: UFC 259 Handout Photo-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 282 is set for Saturday, Dec. 10, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. There is a full day of action between the early prelims, prelims, and the main card. The main event of the evening is a light heavyweight title bout between No. 2 Jan Blachowicz and No. 3 Magomed Ankalaev. The main card will stream on ESPN+ and begin at 10 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds

UFC 282 odds

Main card

Jan Blachowicz: +205
Magomed Ankalev: -245

Paddy Pimblett: -230
Jared Gordon: +195

Robbie Lawler: +320
Santiago Ponzinibbio: -390

Darren Till: +140
Dricus du Plessis: -165

Bryce Mitchell: +125
Ilia Topuria: -145

Preliminary card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: -170
Chris Daukaus: +145

Raul Rosas Jr.: -230
Jay Perrin: +195

Edmen Shahbazyan: -295
Dalcha Lungiambula: +245

Chris Curtis: +130
Joaquin Buckley: -150

Early Preliminary card

Billy Quarantillo: -165
Alexander Hernandez: +140

Ovince Saint Preux: -110
Antonio Trocoli: -110

TJ Brown: -115
Erik Silva: -105

Vinicius Salvador: -200
Daniel da Silva: +170

Cameron Saaiman: -275
Steven Koslow: +230

More From DraftKings Nation