UFC 282 odds: Betting odds for Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalev

UFC 282 is set for Saturday, Dec. 10, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. There is a full day of action between the early prelims, prelims, and the main card. The main event of the evening is a light heavyweight title bout between No. 2 Jan Blachowicz and No. 3 Magomed Ankalaev. The main card will stream on ESPN+ and begin at 10 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds

UFC 282 odds

Main card

Jan Blachowicz: +205

Magomed Ankalev: -245

Paddy Pimblett: -230

Jared Gordon: +195

Robbie Lawler: +320

Santiago Ponzinibbio: -390

Darren Till: +140

Dricus du Plessis: -165

Bryce Mitchell: +125

Ilia Topuria: -145

Preliminary card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: -170

Chris Daukaus: +145

Raul Rosas Jr.: -230

Jay Perrin: +195

Edmen Shahbazyan: -295

Dalcha Lungiambula: +245

Chris Curtis: +130

Joaquin Buckley: -150

Early Preliminary card

Billy Quarantillo: -165

Alexander Hernandez: +140

Ovince Saint Preux: -110

Antonio Trocoli: -110

TJ Brown: -115

Erik Silva: -105

Vinicius Salvador: -200

Daniel da Silva: +170

Cameron Saaiman: -275

Steven Koslow: +230