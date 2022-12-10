UFC 282 odds: Betting odds for Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalev

UFC 282 is set for Saturday, Dec. 10, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. There is a full day of action between the early prelims, prelims, and the main card. The main event of the evening is a light heavyweight title bout between No. 2 Jan Blachowicz and No. 3 Magomed Ankalaev. The main card will stream on ESPN+ and begin at 10 p.m. ET.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds
UFC 282 odds
Main card
Jan Blachowicz: +205
Magomed Ankalev: -245
Paddy Pimblett: -230
Jared Gordon: +195
Robbie Lawler: +320
Santiago Ponzinibbio: -390
Darren Till: +140
Dricus du Plessis: -165
Bryce Mitchell: +125
Ilia Topuria: -145
Preliminary card
Jairzinho Rozenstruik: -170
Chris Daukaus: +145
Raul Rosas Jr.: -230
Jay Perrin: +195
Edmen Shahbazyan: -295
Dalcha Lungiambula: +245
Chris Curtis: +130
Joaquin Buckley: -150
Early Preliminary card
Billy Quarantillo: -165
Alexander Hernandez: +140
Ovince Saint Preux: -110
Antonio Trocoli: -110
TJ Brown: -115
Erik Silva: -105
Vinicius Salvador: -200
Daniel da Silva: +170
Cameron Saaiman: -275
Steven Koslow: +230