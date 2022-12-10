Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan fight time, live stream, more for welterweight title bout

Unbeaten WBO welterweight champ Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0) defends his title against European welterweight champion David Avanesyan (29-3-1) this Saturday, December 10 at CHI Health Center in Omaha, NB.

How to watch Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan

The main event of the evening will conclude a nine-fight card that will start at 5:30 p.m. ET. The ring walk for the main event is estimated to begin around 9 p.m. ET depending on the length of the undercard. This fight will stream on BLKPrime.com and PPV.com.

The fight will be broadcast on BLKPrime.com and through cable and satellite providers which provide the PPV service, at a price of $39.99.

Fighter history

Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0) sits atop of the welterweight division and many consider him to be the best pound-for-pound striker at 147 pounds. He last stepped in the ring opposite Shawn Porter in November 2021, defeating him via TKO in the tenth round. Crawford is a versatile and textbook fighter, who is looking to add another win to his resume in front of his hometown of Omaha.

David Avanesyan (29-3-1) is a Russian born professional who is the current European welterweight champion. Avanesyan is entering the bout on a six fight win-streak, earning knockouts in each. This will be a big leap in competition for Avanesyan and his first bout in United States soil since 2018, where he lost in Nevada via TKO against Egidijus Kavaliauskas.

Full card for Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan