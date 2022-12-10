Full undercard for Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan welterweight title fight

Unbeaten WBO welterweight champ Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0) defends his title against European welterweight champion David Avanesyan (29-3-1) this Saturday, December 10 at CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE.

Bud is considered one of the best active pound-for-pound fighters to compete at 147 pounds. He last stepped in the ring opposite Shawn Porter in November 2021, defeating him via TKO in the tenth round. Crawford is a versatile and textbook pro, who is looking to add another win to his resume in front of his hometown of Omaha.

Avanesyan is entering the bout on a six fight win-streak, earning knockouts in each. This will be a big leap in competition for Avanesyan and his first bout in the United States since 2018, where he lost in Nevada via TKO against Egidijus Kavaliauskas.

Many fight fans expected Crawford and fellow welterweight star Errol Spence Jr. to clash this year, but contract negotiations stalled between both sides.

The main event of the evening will conclude a nine-fight card that will start at 5:30 p.m. ET. The ring walk for the main event is estimated to begin around 9 p.m. ET depending on the length of the undercard. This fight will stream on BLKPrime.com and PPV.com.

Full Card for Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan