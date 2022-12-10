Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Unbeaten WBO welterweight champ Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0) defends his title against European welterweight champion David Avanesyan (29-3-1) this Saturday, December 10 at CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE. The ring walk for the main event is estimated to begin around 9 p.m. ET depending on the length of the undercard. This fight will stream on BLKPrime.com and PPV.com.

Bud is considered one of the best active pound-for-pound fighters to compete at 147 pounds. In his last title defenese, he defeated Shawn Porter in November 2021, via TKO in round 10. Crawford is a versatile and textbook professional, who is looking forward to put on a show in front of his hometown Omaha fans.

Avanesyan is entering the bout on a six fight win-streak, earning knockouts in all. This, however, will be a big leap in competition for Avanesyan and his first fight in the United States since 2018.

Crawford comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -1400 favorite while Avanesyan is a +700 underdog. The favored outcome is Crawford by KO/TKO/DQ at -750.

Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Round 7: TBD

Round 8: TBD

Round 9: TBD

Round 10: TBD

Round 11: TBD

Round 12: TBD