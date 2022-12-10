Josh Warrington vs. Luis Alberto Lopez fight time, live stream, more for featherweight title bout

The featherweight division gets a spotlight in Leeds, England on Saturday afternoon after England and France wrap up their World Cup match. Josh Warrington will put his IBF title on the line when he faces Luis Alberto Lopez at First Direct Arena.

How to watch Josh Warrington vs. Luis Alberto Lopez

The event is airing on DAZN. The main card is expected to get started at approximately 4 p.m. ET and the main event ring walks are expected around 5:30 p.m. However, the card time was adjusted due to the England-France World Cup match that should wrap up around 4 p.m. That means a lot of this is still a bit TBD.

Fighter history

Warrington is making his first defense of the IBF title he regained in March. He first claimed the IBF title with a split decision win over Lee Selby in May 2018. He made three straight successful defenses and then vacated the belt in early 2021 after being inactive all of 2020. He lost a TKO upset to Mauricio Lara in February 2021, then they fought to a technical decision draw in a September rematch. Warrington moved on winning the title back with a TKO win over Kiko Martinez this past March.

Lopez is getting his first shot at a major title. He claimed a vacant secondary title in 2019 when he won a technical decision over Ray Ximenez, but then lost it in a decision loss to Ruben Villa in his next fight. He’s won nine straight fights since then to set up this bout.

Warrington is a -140 favorite to win while Lopez is a +110 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 10.5 with the over priced at -235 and the under priced at +180. The favored outcome is a Warrington decision at +110 followed by a Lopez stoppage at +185. A Lopez decision is +550 and a Warrington stoppage is +600. A draw is installed at +1600.

Full Card for Josh Warrington vs. Luis Alberto Lopez