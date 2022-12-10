 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full undercard for Josh Warrington vs. Luis Alberto Lopez featherweight title fight

We take a look at what to expect from the full card as Josh Warrington faces Luis Alberto Lopez in a featherweight title bout on Saturday, December 10.

By DKNation Staff
Josh Warrington and Luis Alberto Lopez during the weigh in at Aspire, Leeds. Photo by Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images

The lighter weights get the spotlight Saturday afternoon when Josh Warrington and Luis Alberto Lopez face off atop a DAZN card in Leeds, England. The main card gets underway at 4 p.m. ET, getting pushed to the end of the England-France World Cup match.

The main event is expected to get started later in the 5 p.m. hour. Warrington is 31-1-1 and defending his IBF featherweight title against Luis Alberto Lopez, who is 26-2. Warrington is a -140 favorite to win the bout at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Lopez is a +110 underdog.

The co-feature of the night will see Ebanie Bridges put her IBF bantamweight title on the line against Shannon O’Connell. Bridges is a -195 favorite while O’Connell is a +150 underdog.

The card also sees James Metcalf as a -700 favorite against Courtney Pennington in a junior middleweight bout and Shannon Courtenay as a -1800 favorite against Gemma Ruegg in a women’s bantamweight bout. The earlier part of the card also includes Felix Cash as a -5000 favorite against Celso Neves in a middleweight bout and Hopey Price as a -5000 favorite against Jonathan Santana in a junior featherweight bout.

Full Card for Josh Warrington vs. Luis Alberto Lopez

  • Main event: Josh Warrington vs. Luis Alberto Lopez, 12 rounds, for Warrington’s IBF featherweight world title
  • Ebanie Bridges vs. Shannon O’Connell, 10 rounds, for Bridges’ IBF women’s bantamweight title
  • James Metcalf vs. Courtney Pennington, 10 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Calum French vs. Kurt Jackson, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Shannon Courtenay vs. Gemma Ruegg, 6 rounds, women’s bantamweight
  • Hopey Price vs. Jonathan Santana, 8 rounds, junior featherweight
  • Cory O’Regan vs. Antonio Rodriguez, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Junaid Bostan vs. Athanasios Glynos, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Rhiannon Dixon vs. Kristine Shergold, 8 rounds, women’s lightweight
  • Felix Cash vs. Celso Neves, 8 rounds, middleweight

