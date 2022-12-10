Josh Warrington vs. Luis Alberto Lopez: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Josh Warrington puts his IBF featherweight title on the line on Saturday in front of his hometown fans when he faces Luis Alberto Lopez. The fight is taking place at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England and airs in the afternoon in America. The main event is expected to get going late in the 5 p.m. hour on DAZN.

Warrington is 31-1-1 and making his first defense of a title belt he recently regained when he beat Kiko Martinez via seventh round TKO. He held from 2018 to early 2020 before vacating it after inactivity. After a loss and a draw with Mauricio Lara in 2021, he bounced back to regain the title in March of this year.

Lopez comes into the bout with a 26-2 record and is making his first challenge for a major title. He briefly held the WBO International title and the Mexican Coast Pacific junior lightweight title, but that’s it among the belts. This is a step up for him.

Warrington comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -140 favorite while Lopez is a +110 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 10.5 with the over priced at -220 and the under priced at +170. The favored fight outcome is a Warrington decision at +110. That’s followed by a Lopez stoppage at +185, a Lopez decision at +550, and a Warrington stoppage at +600.

Josh Warrington vs. Luis Alberto Lopez round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Round 7: TBD

Round 8: TBD

Round 9: TBD

Round 10: TBD

Round 11: TBD

Round 12: TBD