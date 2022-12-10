Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin fight time, live stream, more for junior welterweight bout

The WBO junior welterweight title will be on the line on as Teofimo Lopez takes on Sandor Martin at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, December 10.

How to watch Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin

The fight will air on ESPN and be streamed on ESPN+. The main card gets underway at 9 p.m. ET. The ringwalks for Lopez vs. Martin is expected to begin at 11 p.m. ET.

Fighter history

Lopez (17-1) last defeated Pedro Campa by TKO in August to win the vacant WBC-NABF and WBO International junior welterweight titles.

Meanwhile, Martin (40-2) has rattled off 11 straight victories and last defeated Jose Felix Jr. by unanimous decision to win the vacant WBA International super-lightweight title.

Full card for Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin