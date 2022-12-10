Full undercard for Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin junior welterweight fight

The WBO junior welterweight title will be on the line on Saturday as Teofimo Lopez takes on Sandor Martin at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The main card will begin at 9 p.m. ET with the ringwalks for Lopez vs. Martin set to begin at 11 p.m. ET. Both will be streamed on ESPN+.

Lopez (17-1) last defeated Pedro Campa by TKO in August to win the vacant WBC-NABF and WBO International junior welterweight titles. Meanwhile, Martin (40-2) has rattled off 11 straight victories and last defeated Jose Felix Jr. by unanimous decision to win the vacant WBA International super-lightweight title.

Full Card for Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin