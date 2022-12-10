How to watch Morocco vs. Portugal in 2022 World Cup quarterfinals

Morocco will take on Portugal in the third of four quarterfinal matches this weekend, with kickoff set for 10 a.m. ET on Saturday morning. You can watch via televised broadcast on Fox or Telemundo as the two sides get underway from Al Thumama Stadium.

Morocco are coming off a huge win in penalties over Spain on Tuesday, after finishing 0-0 through 120 minutes of play. The Moroccan side secured the 3-0 victory in PKs as goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was the hero, saving two straight shots after Spain’s first one hit the post and bounced back out. This marks Morocco’s first-ever appearance in the quarterfinals as they look to keep up the momentum and take down another giant.

Portugal didn’t get much competition from Switzerland in their round of 16 match as they easily cruised to a 6-1 victory. Goncalo Ramos, the 21-year-old Benfica striker who replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting lineup, bagged a hat trick and an assist as he was allowed to run rampant all over the Swiss defense. Ronaldo played a total of 17 minutes in what turned out to be a great call by coach Fernando Santos as Portugal easily got the win and Ronaldo got some much-needed rest ahead of the quarterfinals.

Portugal are the favorites heading into this one, priced at -140 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Morocco come in at +475 while a draw in regular time sits at +260.

Morocco vs. Portugal

Date: Saturday, December 10

Start time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.