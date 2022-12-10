How to watch England vs. France in 2022 World Cup quarterfinals

England and France will face off in the last quarterfinal of the weekend as the two powerhouses are set to kick off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday. The match will be shown on Fox and Telemundo from Al Bayt Stadium as both sides will hope to advance to the semifinals for the second straight time.

England are coming off a comfortable 3-0 win over Senegal in the round of 16, while the defending champs took down Robert Lewandowski and Poland with a 3-1 final score earlier in the week. France got the 3-2 edge the last time they met up with England, which was back in June of 2017 in a friendly match.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, France are the favorites to come out on top, but not by much as they’re priced at +155 on the moneyline with England at +195. A draw in regular time is set at +225.

England vs. France

Date: Saturday, December 10

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.