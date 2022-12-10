Morocco vs. Portugal picks, predictions in 2022 World Cup quarterfinals

Morocco and Portugal will face off in their quarterfinal matchup on Saturday morning as both sides will be looking for a berth into the semifinals. The Moroccan side has never made it past the round of 16 until this year, while Portugal haven’t made an appearance in the semifinals since 2006. The match is set to kick off at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday from Al Thumama Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Morocco v. Portugal

Date: Saturday, December 10

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Morocco: +475

Draw: +260

Portugal: -140

Moneyline pick: Morocco +475

I’m just going to say it now: I’m all in on Morocco. This team has looked dangerous from the opening minute of their first group stage match, outshooting Croatia and putting together comprehensive wins over Belgium and Canada. In fact, Canada are the only team that’ve been able to put one past goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and even then it was credited as an own goal from defender Naif Aguerd. Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi make up arguably the speediest and most dangerous attack down the right side out of anyone in the tournament. They’ve spread the goals around as Ziyech, Romain Saiss, Youssef En-Nesyri, and Zakaria Aboukhlal all have one goal to their name through the first four matches of the tournament.

The Moroccan side faced their toughest challenge against Spain in the round of 16, and not only did they hold them scoreless for 120 minutes but Bounou stepped up and kept the ball out of the back of the net twice in a row. Morocco went on to win the PK shootout 3-0.

That’s not to say they won’t have any trouble against Portugal. This will easily be the toughest team they’ve faced so far as the Portuguese side are coming off a huge 6-1 blowout of Switzerland. Goncalo Ramos, who took Cristiano Ronaldo’s spot in the starting lineup against the Swiss, notched a hat trick and an assist as he went wild on the Switzerland defense. Ronaldo only ended up playing 17 minutes, so not only will Portugal have Ramos in spectacular form, they’ll also have a well-rested CR7 who will be itching to get on the score sheet.

Regardless, I’m still backing the Moroccan squad to get the win as they continue to make history. They’ve been underestimated by teams throughout the tournament and they’ve been able to capitalize each and every time. Even if they end regular time in a draw, I’m still taking Morocco to advance overall (+235 at DraftKings Sportsbook) and move on to the semifinals. It’s tough to turn down such a great value on a Cinderella run like this one.