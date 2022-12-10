England vs. France picks, predictions in 2022 World Cup quarterfinals

England will face off against the defending champions France on Saturday in the last quarterfinal match of the weekend. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET from Al Bayt Stadium, with a televised broadcast available on both Fox and Telemundo.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

England vs. France

Date: Saturday, December 10

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

England: +195

Draw: +225

France: +155

Moneyline pick: Regular time draw +225

This matchup sort of feels like a final already, as both teams have been playing some fantastic soccer and are two of the biggest powerhouses in the world. England are led by Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka, who both have three goals apiece, while Harry Kane has notched a team-high three assists through the first four matches. The Three Lions will be getting Raheem Sterling back. He flew home after his house was broken into by armed burglars while his family was inside. He said he’ll be back for this game.

France are carried by none other than 23-year-old Kylian Mbappe, who not only leads the team with five goals but leads the entire tournament as well. He’s currently the favorite to take home the Golden Boot, priced at -175 while Brazil’s Richarlison is in a distant second with +650. Olivier Giroud is just behind Mbappe with three goals, and just overtook the top spot on France’s all-time scorers list with his 44th-minute score in the match against Poland. He now has 52 goals overall for France, displacing Thierry Henry who led the list for years with 51.

Now these two sides will go head-to-head with only one able to reach the semifinal, going up against the winner of Morocco vs. Portugal. Although I think France will ultimately get the win and advance (-130 to advance at DraftKings Sportsbook), I’m taking a draw in regular time as it will be a hard-fought and undoubtedly exciting battle from both sides.