When England and France last faced off, World Cup history

England will face off against France in the quarterfinal round on Saturday, with kickoff set for 2 p.m. ET from Al Bayt Stadium. This will be the 32nd meeting across all competitions between the two sides, and the winner will go on to meet up with the winner of Morocco vs. Portugal in the semifinals.

The defending World Cup champions are slightly favored to win this one, with odds for a regular time win priced at +155 at DraftKings Sportsbook. England comes in at +195 while a regular time draw is set at +225.

England are coming off a comfortable 3-0 win over Senegal in the round of 16 and are led by Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford, who each have three goals through the first four matches of the tournament. France put Poland away with a 3-1 score in their round of 16 matchup as Kylian Mbappe scored a brace to bring his total to five goals, leading the entire tournament in the Golden Boot race.

Ahead of Saturday’s action, let’s take a look at England vs. France in soccer history.

England vs. France history

Who leads series: England 17-5-9

Last match: June 13, 2017 (France 3-2 England)

These two nations have a long and storied history of matches, meeting each other 31 times across all competitions, dating back to their first match on May 10, 1923. The Three Lions have the major historical edge, winning 17 of those meetings while France have only been able to get nine in their favor.

The last time they met was in a 2017 friendly that saw Ousmane Dembele score the game winner for the French in the 78th minute.

Their only World Cup meetings have come in 1966 and 1982, both in the group stage and both of them seeing England as the winner. Incidentally, England’s lone World Cup title came in that 1966 tournament as they went on to defeat West Germany with a 4-2 score in the final.