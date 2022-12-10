Who is announcing Morocco vs. Portugal at the 2022 World Cup

Morocco will take on Portugal in their quarterfinal matchup on Saturday morning, kicking off at 10 a.m. ET from Al Thumama Stadium. DraftKings Sportsbook has Portugal as the favorites, priced at -140 on the regular time moneyline while Morocco are +475 underdogs. A draw in regular time is set at +260.

The match kicks off at 10 a.m. ET and airs on Fox and Telemundo. The Fox broadcast will feature Derek Rae and Aly Wagner handling announcing duties, and Jenny Taft serving as the field reporter. Dr. Joe Machnik will serve as the rules analyst. The Telemundo broadcast, which will also air on Peacock will feature Copan Alvarez and Eduardo Biscayart.

Morocco shocked the world as they sent powerhouse Spain packing after the round of 16 that saw the two sides head to a penalty shootout. They played 120 minutes to a scoreless draw while goalkeeper Yassine Bounou became the hero in the shootout, making two huge saves to help life the Moroccans to a 3-0 PK win and their first-ever quarterfinal appearance.

Portugal put on a clinic as Goncalo Ramos bagged a hat trick and an assist in their 6-1 rout of Switzerland in the round of 16 matchup. Cristiano Ronaldo started the game on the bench, and came on in the second half to play a total of 17 minutes. Now with a well-rested superstar and an in-form Ramos, they’ll hope to take that momentum into the quarterfinal match against Morocco.