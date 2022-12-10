Who is announcing England vs. France at the 2022 World Cup

England and France will face off in the last quarterfinal match of the weekend as the two sides are set to play at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday. The defending champs are favored to win in regular time, priced at +155 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. England’s odds aren’t far behind at +195, while a regular time draw is set at +225.

The match kicks off at 2 p.m. ET and airs on Fox and Telemundo. The Fox broadcast will feature John Strong and Stu Holden calling the game from the announcer booth, and Geoff Shreeves working as the sideline reporter. Dr. Joe Machnik will serve as the rules analyst. The Telemundo broadcast, which will also air on Peacock will feature Andres Cantor and Manuel Sol.

The Three Lions are coming off a relatively comfortable 3-0 win over Senegal in the round of 16 as both Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford lead the team in scoring with three goals apiece through the first four matches. Harry Kane, with just one goal so far, leads the team elsewhere with three assists as England have been able to put together some impressive looking play.

France have also been playing some fantastic soccer and are coming off a 3-1 win over Poland in the round of 16. Kylian Mbappe scored two in the contest, bringing his tournament total to five as he leads the pack in the Golden Boot race. Olivier Giroud added the other goal, bringing his national team total to 52 as he displaced Thierry Henry at the top of France’s all-time scorers list.