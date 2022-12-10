Who is the referee for Morocco vs. Portugal quarterfinals match?

Morocco and Portugal will face off in the third quarterfinal match of the weekend, with kickoff set for 10 a.m. ET on Saturday morning from Al Thumama Stadium. The action can be seen on Fox and Telemundo via televised broadcast, or via livestream on the Fox Sports app and Peacock.

Portugal are the favorites to win in regular time, priced at -140 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Morocco are +475 while a draw in regular time is set to +260.

The match will be officiated by an all-Argentine crew with Facundo Tello serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Ezequiel Brailovsky and Gabriel Chade. This is Tello’s third match of the tournament. He officiated Switzerland-Cameroon and South Korea-Portugal in the group stage.

Morocco stunned the world when they sent Spain packing after defeating them in a penalty shootout in the round of 16 on Tuesday. The two teams played 120 minutes to a scoreless draw, while the Moroccans defeated Spain 3-0 in PKs thanks to to huge saves from goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. It’s the first appearance in the quarterfinals for Morocco in their history as they look to be putting together an incredible Cinderella run.

Portugal comes into this match on the back of a 6-1 rout over Switzerland in their round of 16 match, as 21-year-old Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos notched three goals and an assist as he started in place of a benched Cristiano Ronaldo. CR7 came in off the bench to play for 17 minutes, as Portugal will now have a well-rested superstar and an in-form Ramos as they hope to take care of business against Morocco.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Saturday’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):