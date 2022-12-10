Who is the referee for England vs. France quarterfinals match?

England will face off against the defending champions France in the last quarterfinal of the weekend, as the two are set to kick off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday from Al Bayt Stadium. The action can be watched on FOX and Telemundo by way of televised broadcast, or via livestream on the FOX Sports app and Peacock.

France are favored to win in regular time, priced at +145 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. England isn’t far behind at +205 while a regular time draw is set at +235.

The match will be officiated by an all-Brazilian crew with Wilton Sampaio serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Bruno Boschilia and Bruno Pires. Sampaio has been the busiest referee of the tournament, entering his fourth match. He handled Netherlands-Senegal and Poland-Saudi Arabia in the group stage and USA-Netherlands in the Round of 16.

The Three Lions are coming off a comfortable 3-0 win over Senegal in the round of 16 thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, and Bukayo Saka. Saka co-leads the team along with Marcus Rashford as both players have three goals through the tournament. Prolific Tottenham striker Harry Kane leads the team in assists with three so far.

France put together a comprehensive 3-1 win over Robert Lewandowski and Poland as Kylian Mbappe grabbed a brace, bringing his tournament goalscoring total to five. With his goal, Giroud surpassed Thierry Henry as France’s all-time leading scorer, bringing his total to 52.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Saturday’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):